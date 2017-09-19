Stoddard Co. ambulance crew home after helping hurricane victims - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Stoddard Co. ambulance crew home after helping hurricane victims

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Staff from Stoddard County Ambulance District returned home from Florida where they were helping victims of Hurricane Irma.

The district is part of a national hurricane response group for FEMA. They took five people and two trucks.

Manager Scott Cooper said the group got a warm welcome in the Sunshine State.

"As we would drive through on our missions, we literally had people standing out on the corners saluting and waving flags. We didn't quite expect that part of it but they were very appreciative to see us," Cooper said. "It was a challenging event. We certainly enjoyed being there and helping and pitching in with what we could do, but I have to admit it's kind of nice coming home too."

The team went to Tallahassee first and then were deployed to Key West, Florida to support the medical center there. They got back at 10 p.m. on Monday.

