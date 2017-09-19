Paducah residents snag incredible trip to Italy, Never Ending Pasta Passes

One second was all it took for 50 Olive Garden fans to claim the first-ever Pasta Passport to Italy. Two of those winners are in the Paducah area.

The sale of Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Pass is an annual event. Fans of the restaurant chain quickly claimed all 22,000 Olive Garden Never Ending Pasta Passes and 50 first-of-its-kind Pasta Passports to Italy.

Olive Garden’s biggest fans who claimed the first-come, first serve Pasta Passport to Italy paid just $200 to receive all the benefits of the Pasta Pass – eight weeks of access to unlimited Olive Garden food from Sept. 25 through Nov. 19 – plus an all-inclusive trip for two to Italy. They’ll be taking off on the trip of a lifetime next April!

