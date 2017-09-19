Jackson, MO accused of rape, drug possession

A Jackson, Missouri man is accused of rape and drug possession.

Christopher S. Kelley, 22, was charged with second-degree statutory rape, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Jackson police, officers were dispatched to a disturbance on September 17. They say Kelley had engaged in sexual activity with a girl under 17 years old.

Kelley allegedly also had a large amount of controlled substance that was separated and packaged to be sold.

He was arrested and his bond was set at $20,000 with special conditions.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.