Jackson, MO accused of rape, drug possession

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Christopher S. Kelley (Source: Jackson Police Department) Christopher S. Kelley (Source: Jackson Police Department)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

A Jackson, Missouri man is accused of rape and drug possession.

Christopher S. Kelley, 22, was charged with second-degree statutory rape, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to Jackson police, officers were dispatched to a disturbance on September 17. They say Kelley had engaged in sexual activity with a girl under 17 years old.

Kelley allegedly also had a large amount of controlled substance that was separated and packaged to be sold.

He was arrested and his bond was set at $20,000 with special conditions.

