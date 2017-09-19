Ste. Genevieve, MO man dies in crash on MO 32 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ste. Genevieve, MO man dies in crash on MO 32

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A Ste. Genevieve, Missouri man died in a crash on Missouri 32, less than a mile east of Sand Creek Road.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wayne A. Kreitler, 42, was driving a 2004 GMC Yukon west on MO 32 at around 5:32 a.m. on Tuesday, September 19.

Troopers say a 2000 Kenworth dump truck driven by 38-year-old Phillip S. Aubuchon and a 1989 Freightliner dump truck driven by 41-year-old Paul W. Scott was going eastbound on MO 32.

They say the Yukon crossed the center line and hit the driver side of Aubuchon's dump truck and then hit the front of the other dump truck.

Kreitler was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ste. Genevieve County coroner.

