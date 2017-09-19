Groundbreaking held for new memorial at Heath High School

A groundbreaking was held on Tuesday, September 19 for a new memorial to honor those killed and hurt in a high school shooting in Paducah, Kentucky nearly 20 years ago.

The community gathered for the ceremony for a memorial to honor those lost on December 1, 1997.

Three girls were killed when a student opened fire at Heath High School, just as a group of students ended their prayer circle.

The memorial would cost $80,000 to build.

According to the memorial committee's Facebook, all of the labor was donated but they are still taking monetary donations for a few necessary items.

