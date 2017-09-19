Affect of dry conditions on lawn care services

Christopher Adams owns Adams Lawn Care, and this is the first year his business has been his sole income.

However, the dry weather this summer has slowed his business down.

"I started getting calls to cut the yards less frequently, some lawns I've only been cutting once a month and some lawns have already told me they might be done for the season," said Adams.

And for Adams, less mowing means less money.

"Still had a good year so not all is lost but it cut my season short by at least a month.. maybe more," said Adams.

