Anna, IL man sentenced to prison on burglary charge

An Anna, Illinois man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after being found guilty of burglary.

Daniel Jacob Bible, 34, was sentenced to 42 months in the Illinois Department of Corrections on one count of burglary (class 2 felony). Bible will also serve a two year period of mandatory supervised release.

Bible was found guilty in June 2017 by a Union County jury following a two day trial. Bible entered into a private Jonesboro, Illinois business with intent to commit a theft in January.

The case was investigated by the Jonesboro Police with assistance from the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

