Man accused of leaving his kids in vehicle at Isle of Capri Casino

A man is facing charges after leaving his two kids in his vehicle while at the Isle of Capri Casino in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

An officer was dispatched to the Isle of Capri Casino on around 1 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 after receiving a call reporting the incident. Upon arrival, Patrolman Montolth spoke to Jacob Lancaster, 24, a security officer at the casino. Lancaster told Montolth that he found the children located in the vehicle alone.

A female juvenile, 4, and one male juvenile, 8, were found in the vehicle. The 4-year-old told Lancaster that her father said not to cry, scream or talk to the police while he was gone. The 8-year-old boy would not speak with authorities. When Lancaster approached the vehicle, the 4-year-old girl was seen speaking with a female security guard.

The vehicle was turned off, the windows were down and the two children were sitting alone in the cab of the pick-up. The 4-year-old told Lancaster they had been sitting in the vehicle for "about an hour."

Security then escorted Joshua Matlock, 33, from the building, who told authorities he only went inside to win some money for the children. He said he did not know how long he had been inside or what the temperature was outside. When Montolth arrived at the casino, the temperature in the parking lot was about 90 degrees.

Video surveillance showed that Matlock arrived at the casino about midnight Saturday. Matlock entered the casino and sat down at a slot machine around 12:15 a.m. He was then approached by security around 1:07 a.m.

Matlock was arrested and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child (second-degree).

Matlock was arraigned on Monday, Sept. 18.

