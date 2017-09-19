"Sister's Back to School Catechism..." returns to Southeast MO S - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

"Sister's Back to School Catechism..." returns to Southeast MO State

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
(Source: Southeast Missouri State University)


Prepare for the Halloween season with “Sister’s Back to School Catechism: The Holy Ghost and Other Terrifying Tales” as part of Southeast Missouri State University River Campus 2017-2018 Bank of Missouri Touring Series 7:30 p.m. October 3 in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall.

Audience members are in store for a hysterical lesson, full of Sister’s signature class participation, as they find out the Church’s take on all the familiar Halloween tales of ghosts and goblins.

This will be the fifth time the show is coming to Southeast, said Bob Cerchio, assistant director of Southeast’s Earl and Margie Holland School of Visual and Performing Arts.

“Having had wonderful success with each incarnation of this show, ‘Back to School’ should be another tour-do-force,” he said. “Always respectful, ‘Sister’ will deliver an insightful and funny exploration of subjects not often discussed in a standard catechism class.”

The series has been touring since 1993 and to date has raised over $4 million for retired Sisters and Catholic organizations.

Tickets may be purchased by contacting the River Campus Box Office, located in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling 573-651-2265, or online at RiverCampus.org.

