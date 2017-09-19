Project Homeless Connect provides free vital resources in Cape Girardeau

Project Homeless Connect will be in Cape Girardeau on Friday, October 6. The annual event aims to connect those in need with vital resources.

All services are free of charge.

Attendees will have access to: "birth certificates, driver’s licenses, social security cards, legal assistance, housing, education, employment resources, dental care, medical assessments and much more."

Free haircuts, showers, hygiene kits, groceries and lunch will also be provided.

There will also be free child care during the event.

Project Homeless Connect will be at the Osage Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

