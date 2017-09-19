FIRST ALERT: Tree branches down at Cape Girardeau house after overnight storms

Some tree branches were down on Tuesday morning, September 19 at a Cape Girardeau home after overnight storms.

The tree limbs were down at a home on Kenneth Drive.

Several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for parts of the Heartland late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning. The storms brought heavy rain, strong winds and lightning.

