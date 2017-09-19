Pres. Trump addresses United Nations

President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations on Tuesday morning, September 19.

The President tweeted the "big speech" would be at 9 a.m. CT.

Big day at the United Nations - many good things, and some tricky ones, happening. We have a great team. Big speech at 10:00 A.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2017

Trump and French leader Emmanuel Macron are expected to take the spotlight at the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

The six-day meeting opens with a state-of-the-world speech by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He is making his debut at the General Assembly ministerial session along with the American and French leaders.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this story.