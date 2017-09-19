Pres. Trump addresses United Nations - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pres. Trump addresses United Nations

Written by Heartland News
President Donald Trump addressed the United Nations on Tuesday morning, September 19.

The President tweeted the "big speech" would be at 9 a.m. CT.

Trump and French leader Emmanuel Macron are expected to take the spotlight at the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

The six-day meeting opens with a state-of-the-world speech by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He is making his debut at the General Assembly ministerial session along with the American and French leaders.

