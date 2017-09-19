3.8 magnitude earthquake rattles part of southern IL

Did you feel it?

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of southern Illinois early Tuesday, Sept. 19. The quake occurred about seven miles northeast of Albion, Illinois.

The quake hit around 6:47 a.m. Tuesday.

It had a depth of about nine miles.

In 2008, a 5.2 earthquake hit along the same fault line with strong aftershocks.

