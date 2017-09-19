UPDATE: Missing McCracken Co. woman found - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

UPDATE: Missing McCracken Co. woman found

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Mary Rhymer (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Mary Rhymer (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department says a missing woman has been found.

According to deputies, Mary Rhymer, 85, was found and reunited with her family.

They said they were contacted around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, by staff at Morning Side Assisted Living, located at 1700 Elmdale Road, in reference to a missing tenant.

It was determined she had left the facility sometime overnight.

