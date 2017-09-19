FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Summertime-like heat returns to the Heartland

As the rain moves out of the Heartland today, the heat will move in.

After a stormy night across much of the area and an earthquake, we are seeing partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will be above average and will top out in the upper 80s across most of the Heartland.

Tonight it will feel warm and muggy and lows by morning will be in the upper 60s.



It will be partly cloudy today and we will wake up to a mild start, with temps in the 60s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and hot\.

Highs will reach the 90 degree mark in many areas with the heat index approaching 100 degrees at times.

