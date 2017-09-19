Five things you need to know on 9/19 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Five things you need to know on 9/19

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(KFVS) -

It's Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger throughout the morning across the Heartland. However, most of the rain will clear out as the morning goes on. It will be partly cloudy and hot today, with temps reaching the upper 80s. A LOOK AHEAD: It will continue to get hotter as the week goes on.

Making headlines:

Hurricane Maria batters Dominica as a Category 5 storm: Hurricane Maria intensified into a dangerous Category 5 storm and pounded the small island of Dominica as it surged into the eastern Caribbean on Monday night, and forecasters warned it might become even stronger.

Ste. Genevieve man sentenced to 30 years in prison on child pornography charges: A Ste. Genevieve, Missouri man was sentenced to 360 months, or 30 years, in federal prison for production of child pornography on Monday, Sept. 18. The United States Attorney's Office announced that Randle Scott Hughley, 47, was given the statutory maximum sentence.

Gov. Rauner signs legislation to overhaul EDGE Tax Credit Program: The EDGE Tax Credit Program is getting an overhaul. On Monday, Sept. 18 Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed legislation (HB162) that provides transparency and taxpayer protections. The EDGE tax credit program incentivizes job creation, growth and competitiveness in Illinois. The new law extends the program until June 30, 2022.

Senate GOP musters final push to erase Obama health care law: Senate Republicans expressed growing hope Monday for a final push to scuttle President Barack Obama's health care law, an effort that still faces an uphill climb and just a two-week window to pass. Adding more risk, senators would be in the dark about the bill's impact on Americans, since the Congressional Budget Office says crucial estimates won't be ready in time for a vote.

Post-vigil protest for slain Georgia Tech student; 3 arrests: Three people were arrested during a protest that followed a vigil for a Georgia Tech student who was fatally shot by campus police, a university spokesman said. Police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said.

