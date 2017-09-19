James Naile and Rockhounds win championship

James Naile, a Charleston, Missouri native, pitched Game 5 on Sunday for the Midland Rockhounds as they won their fourth straight Texas League title.

The Rockhounds, a Double A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, beat the Tulsa Drillers 1-0 on Sunday.

Naile pitched a superb game, going 6 innings and giving up 0 runs, 5 hits and 6 strikeouts.

Midland lost the first two games at home, including Naile pitching game 1, but won three in a row on the road to take the tile.

