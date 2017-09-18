John A. Logan to host second annual Midwest Jamboree - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

John A. Logan to host second annual Midwest Jamboree

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Teams are gearing up for the second annual Midwest Jamboree and this year, the John A. Logan College men's basketball team will host the event.

It will take place on Sunday, Oct. 22 at the SIU Recreation Center. Each of the 12 top junior college teams and will play three games. Three courts will be used with three games going on at all times, beginning at noon.

“Our first Jamboree was very successful,” said Logan basketball coach Kyle Smithpeters . “We had good teams who battled hard on the court. The games were very competitive and the games ran on time. We had a great turnout of four year coaches and recruiting services. Many of them were very complimentary.”

Teams who were in the field last year will return and two more have been added including highly touted Moberly College from Missouri and Vincennes from Indiana.

Returning teams are Three Rivers, West Plains, State Fair and Mineral Area from Missouri; Southwest Tennessee from Tennessee and Wabash Valley, Olney, Shawnee, Lake Land and John A. Logan from Illinois.

“We want to play top competition to find out where we are in our season preparation,” said Logan coach and Jamboree director Kyle Smithpeters. “It should be a great day of basketball and will be attended by a large group of Division I scouts. We want to win every game we play, but the big thing about a Jamboree is that you just want to get better. We will know where we are at the end of the day on Oct. 22.”

The Vols will open the season on Saturday, Nov. 4, hosting the Kentucky Wesleyan JV squad in a 3 p.m. game.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Cubs' Bryant misses 2nd start in row after hit in helmet

    Cubs' Bryant misses 2nd start in row after hit in helmet

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:40:06 GMT
    Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out (Source: KFVS)Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out (Source: KFVS)

    Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the lineup for the second straight game after being hit in the helmet by a pitch.

    Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the lineup for the second straight game after being hit in the helmet by a pitch.

  • 2 players from the John A. Logan Men's Basketball team sign with the OVC

    2 players from the John A. Logan Men's Basketball team sign with the OVC

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-04-25 21:37:50 GMT
    2 JAL players are headed to the OVC. (Source: KFVS)2 JAL players are headed to the OVC. (Source: KFVS)

    Two JAL Volunteers are taking their skills to NCAA Division I. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. has signed with UT-Martin and this comes after Jaiveon Eaves signed with Murray State. Both schools compete in the OVC.

    Two JAL Volunteers are taking their skills to NCAA Division I. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. has signed with UT-Martin and this comes after Jaiveon Eaves signed with Murray State. Both schools compete in the OVC.

  • Logan player signs letter of intent with N.C. college

    Logan player signs letter of intent with N.C. college

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-04-25 19:57:15 GMT
    John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.  (Source: Raycom Media)John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.  (Source: Raycom Media)
    John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.  (Source: Raycom Media)John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina. 

    John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly