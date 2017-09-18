John A. Logan to host second annual Midwest Jamboree

Teams are gearing up for the second annual Midwest Jamboree and this year, the John A. Logan College men's basketball team will host the event.

It will take place on Sunday, Oct. 22 at the SIU Recreation Center. Each of the 12 top junior college teams and will play three games. Three courts will be used with three games going on at all times, beginning at noon.

“Our first Jamboree was very successful,” said Logan basketball coach Kyle Smithpeters . “We had good teams who battled hard on the court. The games were very competitive and the games ran on time. We had a great turnout of four year coaches and recruiting services. Many of them were very complimentary.”

Teams who were in the field last year will return and two more have been added including highly touted Moberly College from Missouri and Vincennes from Indiana.

Returning teams are Three Rivers, West Plains, State Fair and Mineral Area from Missouri; Southwest Tennessee from Tennessee and Wabash Valley, Olney, Shawnee, Lake Land and John A. Logan from Illinois.

“We want to play top competition to find out where we are in our season preparation,” said Logan coach and Jamboree director Kyle Smithpeters. “It should be a great day of basketball and will be attended by a large group of Division I scouts. We want to win every game we play, but the big thing about a Jamboree is that you just want to get better. We will know where we are at the end of the day on Oct. 22.”

The Vols will open the season on Saturday, Nov. 4, hosting the Kentucky Wesleyan JV squad in a 3 p.m. game.

