Ste. Genevieve man sentenced to 30 years in prison on child pornography charges

A Ste. Genevieve, Missouri man was sentenced to 360 months, or 30 years, in federal prison for production of child pornography on Monday, Sept. 18.

The United States Attomey's Office announced that Randle Scott Hughley, 47, was given the statutory maximum sentence.

Hughley appeared for his sentencing hearing before United States District Judge John A. Ross. At a plea hearing on June 19 Hughley admitted that he used a rented phone to create a video of himself engaging in sexual activity with a 10-year old child.

Court documents revealed the child victim had been diagnosed with autism.

After the phone was repossessed for failure to make scheduled rental payments, the video recording was discovered.

Following his sentence, Hughley was ordered to be placed on lifetime supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Franklin County Cyber Crimes Task Force, and the St. Charles County Cyber Crimes Task Force. Assistant United States Attomey Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the govemment.

