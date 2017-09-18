First responders who helped after Harvey to be recognized at cit - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

First responders who helped after Harvey to be recognized at city council meeting

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A group of first responders will be recognized at the Cape Girardeau city council meeting on Monday night, September 18.

The group went to Houston, Texas to help after Hurricane Harvey.

Crews from Jackson and Cape Girardeau were in Texas for more than a week during the initial flooding.

