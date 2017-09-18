Cape Girardeau city council to decide on shipping container homes

The City of Cape Girardeau is one step closer to putting a stop to people living inside shipping containers.

Developers want to offer them as alternative housing, but on Monday night, September 18, council members approved the first reading of an ordinance that would ban shipping containers being used as homes in the city.

City Council will go through the send and third reading at the next meeting in two weeks. If it passes, the ordinance will take affect 10 days later.

However, it will not impact a home being built on Washington and Middle Street that gained approval before the city started looking at this issue.

It's been a long battle over several months for those pushing for the unique buildings.

