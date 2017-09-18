Fiber project to bring high-speed internet to parts of southeast MO

Around 11,000 SEMO Electric Co-op customers will get high-speed internet.

The company began a five-phase project and said they'll offer the fastest internet in the area.

SEMO Electric said this comes 80 years after the company first ran electricity to these same communities.

"Well, I think our board of directors looked at it just like the early providers of rural electricity did," said Rick Faulkner, president of SEMO Electric Co-op. "Nobody else would do it and we think we can and that's what we wanted to do, the board decided that was the decision we needed to make."

This is phase one of the project. It affects customers in Miner, Advance and Bloomfield.

The company isn't sure how much it will cost. They said they'll finish the project as soon as possible.

