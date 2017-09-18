Illinois attempting to increase foreign grain exports

The Illinois Department of Agriculture started the Illinois Grain Tour on Monday, Sept. 19. The state is hosting 20 different international buyers from six different countries including China and Mexico to show them more about Illinois grain industry in an attempt to increase grain exports.

These buyers will be touring farms and research facilities throughout the state until Thursday.

Larry Miller is a farmer in Thompsonville who said he wants to see an increase in grain exports.

"I don't care where it goes. As long as it goes. A bushel sold over seas is one less bushel in a stock pile."

He said there is an over supply of corn and other grains in the farming industry. This brings down the price of corn and makes it harder for farmers to make ends meet.

He said exporting more would be critical in helping the agriculture industry.

"If we increase our exports by 50%, I dare say we could see a dollar and a half, two dollar increase in corn which would be a tremendous plus for agriculture."

Bettering the financial position of farmers and the economy are only two of the reasons Miller wants to see more Illinois grain being exported.

"The world is a growing population and we want to feed the world."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.