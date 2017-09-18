Flu season in the Heartland

Doctors report that the flu virus has already made its way to the Heartland.

At least two cases of the flu have been reported in the Heartland and some places are already giving vaccinations

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department will start vaccinations on September 25. They will accept walk-ins at the health department from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Other dates include:

Oct. 5 - Community at Osage, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 6 - Homeless Connection Project, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 16 - American Legion Hall in Jackson, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 20 - Delta Community Hall, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 21 - Senior Matters (New Drury Inn), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Oct. 27 - Cape Fire Station #2, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 30 - Jackson Fire Station, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They will not be giving the nasal spray vaccine

"The CDC recognized that that wasn't really effective so we will no longer be using that," said Vanessa Presley with Cape County Public Health Department.

The CDC recommends that children who are getting vaccinated for the first time need two doses of the vaccine, spaced 28 days apart.

The flu shots for this season will protect against viruses we've seen before in 2015, 2014 and 2008.

Flu viruses usually infect the respiratory tract causing high fevers and aching.

