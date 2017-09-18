Flu season in the Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Flu season in the Heartland

Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter
Doctors report that the flu virus has already made its way to the Heartland. 

At least two cases of the flu have been reported in the Heartland and some places are already giving vaccinations 

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department will start vaccinations on September 25. They will accept walk-ins at the health department from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Other dates include:

  • Oct. 5 - Community at Osage, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 6 - Homeless Connection Project, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Oct. 16 - American Legion Hall in Jackson, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 20 - Delta Community Hall, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Oct. 21 - Senior Matters (New Drury Inn), 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Oct. 27 - Cape Fire Station #2, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Oct. 30 - Jackson Fire Station, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They will not be giving the nasal spray vaccine

"The CDC recognized that that wasn't really effective so we will no longer be using that," said Vanessa Presley with Cape County Public Health Department.

The CDC recommends that children who are getting vaccinated for the first time need two doses of the vaccine, spaced 28 days apart. 

The flu shots for this season will protect against viruses we've seen before in 2015, 2014 and 2008.

Flu viruses usually infect the respiratory tract causing high fevers and aching. 

  • Brighten the Block initiative in Marion, IL

    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  

  • Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

