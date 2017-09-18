John A. Logan College men's basketball team to host 2nd annual Midwest Jamboree

The John A. Logan men's basketball team will host the second annual Midwest Jamboree on Sunday, October 22 at the Southern Illinois University Recreation Center.

There will be 12 top junior college teams and each team will play three games. Three courts will be used with three games going on at all times, starting at noon.

"Our first Jamboree was very successful," said Logan basketball coach Kyle Smithpeters. "We had good teams who battled hard on the court. The games were very competitive and the games ran on time."

All of the teams who were in the field a year ago will return and two more were added, including Moberly College from Missouri and Vicennes from Indiana. The returning teams include Three Rivers, West Plains, State Fair and Mineral Area from Missouri; Southwest Tennessee from Tennessee and Wabash Valley, Olney, Shawnee, Lake Land and John A. Logan from Illinois.

The Vols will open the season on Saturday, Nov. 4, hosting the Kentucky Wesleyan JV squad in a game at 3 p.m.

