John A. Logan College men's basketball team to host 2nd annual M - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

John A. Logan College men's basketball team to host 2nd annual Midwest Jamboree

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

The John A. Logan men's basketball team will host the second annual Midwest Jamboree on Sunday, October 22 at the Southern Illinois University Recreation Center.

There will be 12 top junior college teams and each team will play three games. Three courts will be used with three games going on at all times, starting at noon.

"Our first Jamboree was very successful," said Logan basketball coach Kyle Smithpeters. "We had good teams who battled hard on the court. The games were very competitive and the games ran on time."

All of the teams who were in the field a year ago will return and two more were added, including Moberly College from Missouri and Vicennes from Indiana. The returning teams include Three Rivers, West Plains, State Fair and Mineral Area from Missouri; Southwest Tennessee from Tennessee and Wabash Valley, Olney, Shawnee, Lake Land and John A. Logan from Illinois.

The Vols will open the season on Saturday, Nov. 4, hosting the Kentucky Wesleyan JV squad in a game at 3 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Cubs' Bryant misses 2nd start in row after hit in helmet

    Cubs' Bryant misses 2nd start in row after hit in helmet

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:40 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:40:06 GMT
    Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out (Source: KFVS)Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out (Source: KFVS)

    Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the lineup for the second straight game after being hit in the helmet by a pitch.

    Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the lineup for the second straight game after being hit in the helmet by a pitch.

  • 2 players from the John A. Logan Men's Basketball team sign with the OVC

    2 players from the John A. Logan Men's Basketball team sign with the OVC

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 5:37 PM EDT2018-04-25 21:37:50 GMT
    2 JAL players are headed to the OVC. (Source: KFVS)2 JAL players are headed to the OVC. (Source: KFVS)

    Two JAL Volunteers are taking their skills to NCAA Division I. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. has signed with UT-Martin and this comes after Jaiveon Eaves signed with Murray State. Both schools compete in the OVC.

    Two JAL Volunteers are taking their skills to NCAA Division I. Derek Hawthorne, Jr. has signed with UT-Martin and this comes after Jaiveon Eaves signed with Murray State. Both schools compete in the OVC.

  • Logan player signs letter of intent with N.C. college

    Logan player signs letter of intent with N.C. college

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-04-25 19:57:15 GMT
    John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.  (Source: Raycom Media)John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.  (Source: Raycom Media)
    John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.  (Source: Raycom Media)John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina. 

    John A. Logan's Farasia Hodge has signed a letter of intent to continue to play basketball at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly