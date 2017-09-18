Suspect arrested after several break-ins in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suspect arrested after several break-ins in Cape Girardeau

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Nikki R. Neel (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office) Nikki R. Neel (Source: Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A suspect has been arrested in a string of break-ins in Cape Girardeau Missouri.

Police said 42-year-old Nikki R. Neel of Cape Girardeau admitted to breaking into a residence on September 10 and several vehicles over the same weekend.

A burglary was reported in the 900 block of West Cape Rock Drive on Sunday. Items were reported stolen from the garage. Vehicles were also reportedly broken into in the same area.

Police named Neel as the suspect and she was arrested on Friday, Sept. 15. 

The Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorneys Office filed charges of burglary, second, and felony stealing. On Saturday Sept. 16 Judge Gary Kamp issued a warrant for Neel for the above mentioned charges.

Neel's bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety with special conditions. She remains incarcerated in the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.

