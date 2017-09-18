FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Heartland

The First Alert Weather Team is watching a few scattered showers and storms moving through the area on Monday night, September 18.

Parts of the Heartland were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

At 8:30 p.m. the storm shows at least quarter size hail moving towards Carbondale, Illinois.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said lightning is expected throughout the night as well as 40 mph winds and heavy downpours in some areas

An upper air disturbance will move to our north during the pre-dawn hours on Tuesday.

Grant said this will likely cause a few more showers and storms to develop towards sunrise, especially across our eastern counties.

Temperatures will be muggy on Monday evening and lows by Tuesday morning will be in the mid-to-upper-60s.

On Tuesday, we will start off with a few scattered showers. There may be some patchy fog as well in the western counties. By the afternoon, Grant says we will be partly cloudy with a few isolated storms possible. Highs will reach the upper 80s.

