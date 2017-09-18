I-55 in Scott Co., MO back open after crash involving semi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

I-55 in Scott Co., MO back open after crash involving semi

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Bill Allen/KFVS) (Source: Bill Allen/KFVS)
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

All lanes of I-55 in Scott County, Missouri are back open after a crash near the 73 mile marker on Monday afternoon, September 18.

The crash happened around noon and a detour allowed northbound traffic to keep moving.

According to a crew at the scene, northbound traffic was re-routed at Exit 69. The crash was 360 feet north of the 73 mile marker.

A 2014 Freightliner driven by 59-year-old Edward Barker of Wyatt, Missouri was headed north on the roadway along with a 2017 Hyundai driven by Vivki Charles, 47 of Riverton, Illinois.

Charles had a 10-year-old boy with her in the vehicle.

Officials said Barker's vehicle struck Charles' vehicle and both overturned.

Charles and the boy were rescued from the SUV and taken to an area hospital.

Tim Wilson said he was able to rip-open the SUV door and pull both victims to safety, as the semi was leaking fuel.

"There were three of us and we all pulled open the door and they both were in their seat belts and we had of kind of help the woman and carry here out and get here in the back of the truck because there was fuel leaking out and we wanted to get them out as soon as possible in case it exploded," Wilson said. "The boy he walked out actually on his own and he got in the back of the truck with his mom and we just rode off and I was trying to keep here awake and make sure she didn't go to sleep."

Barker was pulled from the truck. He was reportedly alert and talking.

Traffic was backed up for several miles.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a commercial fuel vehicle crashed and was leaking a small amount of fuel. Both northbound lanes were closed.

