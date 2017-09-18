I-55 in Scott Co., MO back open after crash involving semi

Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25 to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.
Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25 to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council.
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council.
Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight.
Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight.
The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.
The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.
Child Abuse Prevention Awareness month has the Johnston County Community lacing up its shoes for a 24-hour walkathon.
Child Abuse Prevention Awareness month has the Johnston County Community lacing up its shoes for a 24-hour walkathon.
The 72-year-old suspect has been identified as a former police officer and "nice guy."
The 72-year-old suspect has been identified as a former police officer and "nice guy."
Among the items leaving for the month are hit movies like "Disney's The Jungle Book," "Bridget Jones's Diary" and "Talladega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby."
Among the items leaving for the month are hit movies like "Disney's The Jungle Book," "Bridget Jones's Diary" and "Talladega Nights: The Legend of Ricky Bobby."
Forrest Hunter wanted to buy a hunting license and was tired of waiting for help.
Forrest Hunter wanted to buy a hunting license and was tired of waiting for help.
A recent Whitehaven High School graduate who was on his way to the U.S. Army was gunned down while sleeping in his own bed.
A recent Whitehaven High School graduate who was on his way to the U.S. Army was gunned down while sleeping in his own bed.
OJ, a blind dog adopted alongside his guide dog companion Blue Dozer, was adopted over the weekend. OJ was then found wandering more than 100 miles away.
OJ, a blind dog adopted alongside his guide dog companion Blue Dozer, was adopted over the weekend. OJ was then found wandering more than 100 miles away.
A woman with multiple sclerosis said Delta employees tied her to a chair with a blanket when they didn't have one with straps.
A woman with multiple sclerosis said Delta employees tied her to a chair with a blanket when they didn't have one with straps.
The parents and husband of a 25-year-old Midlands woman have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines.
The parents and husband of a 25-year-old Midlands woman have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against American Airlines.
Colorado, Georgia, and South Dakota are the latest states to report people sick from the E. coli outbreak.
Colorado, Georgia, and South Dakota are the latest states to report people sick from the E. coli outbreak.
The woman was living with the body of her 68-year-old boyfriend near Detroit.
The woman was living with the body of her 68-year-old boyfriend near Detroit.