I-24 cleared after multiple crashes blocked traffic near Paducah

Jeep and semi truck crash on I-24 around 12:25 p.m. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department)

Interstate 24 is clear after six crashes blocked traffic on in McCracken County, Kentucky on Monday afternoon, September 18.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is reporting minor injuries in four of the crashes and two crashes with no injuries.

They happened within one hour in a four-mile radius of each other according to officials.

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, I-24 was reduced to one lane.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the 10.5 mile marker on I-24W for one crash at around 11:47 a.m.

Deputies say a 21-year-old woman was driving a 2002 Ford truck on I-24W at around the 10.5 mile marker when it began to rain heavily. Her vehicle hydroplaned in some pooling water on the road and she drove off the road, hitting a guardrail in the median.

Deputies say her truck overturned and blocked one lane of the interstate.

At around 12:25 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the 12 mile marker on I-24W.

According to deputies, a 16-year-old girl was driving a white 2014 Jeep westbound on I-24 and a 59-year-old man was driving a 2013 Peterbilt semi with tanker westbound on I-24.

Deputies say the semi truck was stopped in traffic due to a crash ahead when the teen hit the semi from behind with the Jeep.

The teen and her 16-year-old passenger were taken to an area hospital for "non-incapacitating" injuries.

At 3:59 p.m, deputies with the Sheriff’s Department responded to another two vehicle collision at the 13 mile marker.

Jackson Castleberry 20, of Benton and his passenger, 38-year-old Misti Miller were traveling eastbound on I-24 in a 2015 Chrysler 200. '

Castleberry did not yield to slowed traffic ahead of his vehicle caused by another collision. This resulted in Castleberry striking the rear of a 2010 Subaru Outback being driven by 37-year-old, Kristopher Woodhull of Orlando, Florida.

The Subaru Outback was also occupied by, 42-year old-Carman Castle, and 21-year-old Derek Frohn, both of Orlando. Castle and Frohn were both transported to a local hospital by Mercy Regional EMS for non-incapacitating injuries.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS, Caldwell County EMS, Paducah Towing, Vanzant’s Towing, and Reidland/Farley Fire Dept. Deputy Byron Sparkman was the lead investigator in the collision.

