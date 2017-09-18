MoDOT wants your input on future transportation plans

The Missouri Department of Transportation is asking for feedback and input about the future of the state's transportation plan.

The Long Range Transportation Plan is a long-range vision for the state.

According to MoDOT, the plan was approved at the beginning of 2014.

The survey, accessible on MoDOT's website, will allow people to let the transportation department know what areas need improvement.

This survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and will be available through Oct. 11, 2017.

