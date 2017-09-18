McCracken Co. library launches mobile hotspot lending program

The McCracken County Public Library has launched a new program that will allow patrons to checkout a mobile hotspot and a laptop computer for up to three months.

The program, called the Digital Toolbox initiative, is funded primarily through a community grant from Paducah Bank and received additional financial support from the Friends of the Library. The library used these funds to purchase ten mobile hot spots and ten laptop computers to accompany them.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Paducah Bank and our Friends group to bring these new resources to our community,” Adult and Digital Services Librarian Aaron Williams said. “For decades, public libraries have been providing people with the means to better themselves and improve their understanding of the world. We see the Digital Toolbox initiative as the next chapter of that story.”

All ten digital toolboxes were checked out in a little over 24 hours after the program’s initial debut.

Patrons will be able to place a hold on the digital toolbox just like any other item the library lends.

The library is currently seeking additional sources of funding to maintain or possibly expand the program next fiscal year.

For more information, contact Adult & Digital Services Librarian Aaron Williams at (270)-442-2510 ext. 140 or by email at awilliams@mclib.net.

