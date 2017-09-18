WANTED: Suspect burglarizes gas station in Marshall Co., KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WANTED: Suspect burglarizes gas station in Marshall Co., KY

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
(Source: Marshall County KY Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
(Source: Marshall County KY Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
(Source: Marshall County KY Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary at a gas station early on Monday, September 18.

The suspect burglarized the Hardin Gas Station on Monday at approximately 2:40 a.m.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident or the suspect involved is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at 270-527-3112.

