WANTED: Suspect burglarizes gas station in Marshall Co., KY

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary at a gas station early on Monday, September 18.

The suspect burglarized the Hardin Gas Station on Monday at approximately 2:40 a.m.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident or the suspect involved is asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff's Office at 270-527-3112.

