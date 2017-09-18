Demo Day at RLC offering golfing demos - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Demo Day at RLC offering golfing demos

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
(Source: Rend Lake College) (Source: Rend Lake College)
INA, IL (KFVS) -

Heartland golfers will have a chance this fall to see the latest in golfing equipment at Demo Day at Rend Lake College’s annual Warrior Fest event.

The free event will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 on the Ina campus’ putting range, located south of the Warrior Fest main events.

Attendees can take advantage of visiting with a handful of major brand representatives and trying out the newest drivers and irons.

Callaway, Cobra, Exotics/Tour Edge, Mizuno and TaylorMade will all be available.

The event will offer range balls for participants to test products on the putting range.

For more information about Super Demo Day, contact Danielle Kaufman, Golf Outlet Store Manager, at (618)-242-3001.

To check out the RLC Golf Outlet page or the Rend Lake College Golf Out Facebook page.

