Paducah Fire Dept. to host educational conference

The Paducah Fire Department will be hosting its 6th annual Electrical, Prevention and Suppression Combined Conference at the Julian Carroll Convention on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

Friday's classes will include the following:

FIREFIGHTERS/FIRE SUPPRESSION:

Morning:

Fire Officer/Command Leadership Classroom (3 Hours)

Firefighter/Fire Officer Hand Tool Practices Convention Center (3 Hours)

Afternoon:

Fire Officer/Command Tactic Simulator Classroom (3 Hours)

Firefighter/ Fire Officer Search and Rescue Convention Center (3 Hours)

ELECTRICAL:

All Day: IAEI’s Analysis of Changes-2017 NEC (8 Hours)

FIRE PREVENTION:

(FIRE ALARM, SPRINKLER, HOARDING/PUB ED):

All classes in this category are All Day Classes:

General Storage & ESFR Sprinkler Requirements

Fire Alarm Requirements Of The 2012 IBC

NFPA-Hoarding And Public Education Sessions

BUILDING PROFESSIONALS:

All Day: Combo Class For Building Professionals, presented by UL:

Through –Penetration & Membrane-Penetration Firestop Systems; Signs; Third-Party Certification Of Unevaluated Equipment

Saturday's classes include:

FIREFIGHTERS/FIRE SUPPRESSION:

Morning:

Fire Officer/Command Leadership Classroom (3 Hours)

Firefighter/Fire Officer Hand Tool Practices Convention Center (3 Hours)

Afternoon:

Fire Officer/Command Tactic Simulator Classroom (3 Hours)

Firefighter/ Fire Officer Search and Rescue Convention Center (3 Hours)

ELECTRICAL:

All Day: IAEI’S Soares Grounding And Bonding-2017 NEC (8 Hours)

Those who wish to attend the conference must pre-register Thursday, Oct. at 6:30 p.m. at the Julian Carroll Convention Center Parking Lot.

