US 60 near LaCenter, KY open after semi truck crash

US 60 just east of LaCenter, Kentucky is open after a semi crash between KY 310 and LaCenter on Monday, September 18.

The site is cleared, however, motorists should use caution in this area. An environmental clean up crew will be back at the site on Tuesday morning to continue work.

Motorists should prepare for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers during the day on Tuesday.

According to Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, US 60 was closed just before 6 p.m. for recovery of a semi truck that was off the road.

It was expected to be closed for two hours.

McCracken County deputies stopped traffic at the Ballard-McCracken County line due to the line of traffic at the crash site. Todd said there were more than 30 semi trucks backed up at the closure site.

The truck was carrying potatoes. It was offloaded and then the road was closed to remove the semi.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.