This week in music/ 1981 Endless Love

Let's power up the old Breakfast Show's musical time machine and set the dials for 1981.

These were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 this week 36 years ago. At number five was country superstar Ronnie Milsap with "There's No Getting Over Me." The song was a number one country hit and marked the peak of Milsap's popularity as a crossover artist.

Foreigner was at number four with a song which brought the saxophone back to rock 'n roll. The guy heard on the sax in "Urgent" was Motown legend Junior Walker.

A duo by two rock superstars was in the number three position. In fact, "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" by Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers was stuck in the number three spot for six weeks. It's long been a staple of Nicks' solo concerts. This past July, Nicks performed the song together with Petty and the Heartbreakers a music festival in London.

Juice Newton was at number two with "Queen of Hearts." The song had been recorded earlier by both Dave Edmunds and Rodney Crowell, but it was Newton's version with became an international hit charting in Australia, Canada, South Africa and Switzerland.

And in the top spot for this week in '81 was another duet by a pair of superstars.

"Endless Love" by Diana Ross and Lionel Richie was used as the theme song for the movie of the same name. It spent nine weeks at number one. It was the biggest selling single for both Ross and Richie.

Billboard ranks it at number 16 on its all-time Hot 100 chart.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.