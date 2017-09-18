2 juveniles in custody in connection to Carbondale, IL arson investigation

Two juveniles are in custody in connection to an arson investigation in Carbondale, Illinois.

According to Carbondale police, the juveniles were taken into custody on Sunday and later released to their parents.

Police say the fire started outside in a recycling bin at a recycling facility.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a business on Sunday night, Sept. 17.

The business was located at 300 W. Chestnut Street.

The Carbondale Fire Department assisted police on the call.

Upon arrival, the Carbondale Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

According to police, the fire was started intentionally and the suspects were juveniles. The names of the juveniles will not be released.

It is unknown at this time how much damage was caused to the building. There were no other neighboring structures damaged.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.