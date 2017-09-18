Four things you need to know on 9/18

It's Monday, Sept. 18, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: Dense fog could affect your morning commute. It will be patchy in some places and will dissipate as the morning goes on. There is the chance for showers and thunderstorms, as well, though none are expected to become severe. The best chance for rain will be this afternoon and evening. It will be warm, especially for mid-September, with temps in the upper 80s. A LOOK AHEAD: The rain will linger into tomorrow as a summer-like heatwave kicks off.

Making headlines:

Arson investigation launched after business fire in Carbondale, IL: Firefighters responded to a structure fire at a business in Carbondale, Illinois on Sunday night, Sept. 17. Upon arrival, the Carbondale Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire. There were no reported injuries. Through the investigation it was learned the fire was started intentionally and the suspects were juveniles.

Dozens arrested as St. Louis readies for more protests: Hundreds of police officers in riot gear mobilized in downtown St. Louis after another day of peaceful protests over an ex-police officer's acquittal in the death of a black man, making dozens of arrests amid reports of property damage and vandalism in the streets.

1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Illinois Rte. 154 in Randolph County: A two vehicle crash in Randolph county killed one person on Sunday, Sept. 17. The crash happened on Illinois Route 154 at Prairie Road at 1:40 p.m.A Red Bud, Illinois man was pronounced dead on the scene by the Randolph County Coroner.

Hurricane Maria heads toward already battered Carib islands: A strengthening Hurricane Maria swirled toward the eastern Caribbean early Monday, with forecasters warning it probably would be a major storm by the time it passed through the already battered Leeward Islands later in the day.

