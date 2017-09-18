Woman injured in McCracken Co., KY crash

One woman was injured in a creash in McCracken County, Kentucky on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Police said it happened around 2:52 p.m. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of Husbands Road and Hovekamp Road.

Officials said 57-year-old Yolanda Rudd of Paducah, Ky. was operating a 2002 GM Safari van, west on Hovekamp Rd. Rudd stopped at the intersection of Hovekamp Rd. and Husbands Rd. then turned left onto Husbands Rd.

Rudd turned into the path of a 2012 Ford Edge being operated by 75-year-old Mary Whittemore of Paducah, Ky. Rudd was transported to a hospital by Mercy Regional EMS for non-incapacitating injuries.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS, Meadows Towing, and Vanzant’s Towing. Deputy Byron Sparkman was the lead investigator in the collision.

