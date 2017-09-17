SIU Football player grabs Defensive player of the week honors

SIU defensive back Ryan Neal has been named Missouri Valley Football Conference player of the week.

Neal played a major role in helping lead the Salukis to a 35-17 win over Southeast Missouri Saturday in Cape Girardeau.

Neal had an interception, a fumble recovery and a game high eight tackles in the win.

Neal is SIU's first MVFC Player of the week this season.

