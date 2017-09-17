SEMO Women's soccer team falls at UT Martin

The SEMO Women's soccer team suffered it's first loss in the Ohio Valley Conference Sunday at UT Martin 1-0.

The Skyhawks got the winning goal from Nicole Collins late in the 2nd half to claim the win.

With the loss Southeast drops to 4-5 overall and 1-1 in the OVC.

UT Martin improves to 4-5-2 overall and 2-0 in the OVC.

