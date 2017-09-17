Diabetes support group meeting in Benton, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Diabetes support group meeting in Benton, IL

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
BENTON, IL (KFVS) -

A new diabetes support group in southern Illinois is aimed to help local diabetes patients support one another, and to gain valuable information about the disease and treatments.

It's called the Franklin County Diabetes Support Group, and it's sponsored by a collaboration between Christopher Rural Health Planning Cooperation and the Franklin-Williamson Bi-county Health Department. 

The group meets the last Wednesday of each month at the small conference room in Franklin Hospital in Benton at 1:30 pm.

Anyone who needs assistance in monitoring their diabetes or who wants to learn more about diabetes is welcome to attend. 

Each month, a speaker talks about a variety of health topics relating to diabetes.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Carrie Eldridge at 618-993-8111.

