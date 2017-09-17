Lottery scam warning for Missouri - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lottery scam warning for Missouri

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: MO Lottery) (Source: MO Lottery)
(KFVS) -

A recent lottery scam from someone posing as a lottery official has caused the Missouri Lottery to issue a warning.

The caller claims the person has won a large prize and in order to claim it, the individual needs  to open a bank account and deposit money to cover taxes and fees.

The Lottery will never:

  • Contact players by phone notifying them that they have won a cash prize.
  • Require vital information, such as Social Security numbers and bank account information, over the phone.
  • Instruct a winner to provide money to claim a prize.
  • Confirm that a ticket is a winner over the phone.

It is also not possible for a Lottery employee to know who wins a prize until the winner shows the ticket at a licensed Lottery retailer or at a Lottery office 

If you think you’ve been contacted by a fraudulent organization or scammer suggesting lottery winnings, contact the Missouri Lottery (573-751-4050) or the Attorney General’s Fraud Hotline (800-392-8222) to report suspicious activity. Additional player security information can be found at Mo Lottery.com under the “About Us” section and in the “Don’t Get Scammed” brochure located at all Lottery play centers.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Brighten the Block initiative in Marion, IL

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:40:48 GMT
    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)
    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)

    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  

    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  

  • Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:00:30 GMT
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

  • First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:46:47 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly