Lottery scam warning for Missouri

A recent lottery scam from someone posing as a lottery official has caused the Missouri Lottery to issue a warning.

The caller claims the person has won a large prize and in order to claim it, the individual needs to open a bank account and deposit money to cover taxes and fees.

The Lottery will never:

Contact players by phone notifying them that they have won a cash prize.

Require vital information, such as Social Security numbers and bank account information, over the phone.

Instruct a winner to provide money to claim a prize.

Confirm that a ticket is a winner over the phone.

It is also not possible for a Lottery employee to know who wins a prize until the winner shows the ticket at a licensed Lottery retailer or at a Lottery office

If you think you’ve been contacted by a fraudulent organization or scammer suggesting lottery winnings, contact the Missouri Lottery (573-751-4050) or the Attorney General’s Fraud Hotline (800-392-8222) to report suspicious activity. Additional player security information can be found at Mo Lottery.com under the “About Us” section and in the “Don’t Get Scammed” brochure located at all Lottery play centers.

