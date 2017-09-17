Veterans Small Business Roadshow heading to SIU

The Veterans Small Business Roadshow, is coming to Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The event is geared toward veterans and military personnel interested in starting a new business, or improving an existing business,

The workshop will take place at the Illinois Small Business Development Center, 1740 Innovation Drive in Carbondale, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Workshop topics include:

“Entrepreneurship for You! – Veterans Edition,” introducing the concepts and valuable information regarding small business ownership

“Financing Your Small Business,” featuring information from the United States Small Business Administration office in Springfield

“Kickstart Your Business,” introducing low- or no-cost ideas for improving the profitability of a business

The event is open to active-duty service personnel, all veterans, and members of the National Guard and reserves as well as to military family members. Representatives from the Illinois Small Business Development Center at SIU will be on hand to provide participants with information about the business development services available to them.

The registration deadline is Sept. 22. For more information, call (312) 888-6620.

The workshop at SIU is one of three that the Veterans Business Outreach Center in Chicago, with sponsorship from Allstate Insurance, is offering during September in Illinois.

Another workshop is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 27 at Southwestern Illinois College’s Liberal Arts Building, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Room 2311/2313, in Belleville. The final session is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 28, in Minor Meyers Jr. Welcome Center Auditorium 1 at Illinois Wesleyan University, 211 Park Street in Bloomington.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.