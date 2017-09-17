Donkey loose in Jefferson County, IL, police ask owners to come forward

There is a donkey in Jefferson County, Illinois that seems to have lost its way.

The animal was noticed by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the donkey is a female.

She has evaded officers who try to catch her and was last reported to be in the Boyd area near the sawmill.

Officials said they hope the owner comes forward soon for the animal and motorists safety.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.