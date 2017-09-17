Donkey loose in Jefferson County, IL, police ask owners to come - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Donkey loose in Jefferson County, IL, police ask owners to come forward

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
Jefferson County donkey (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Facebook) Jefferson County donkey (Source: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

There is a donkey in Jefferson County, Illinois that seems to have lost its way.

The animal was noticed by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the donkey is a female.

She has evaded officers who try to catch her and was last reported to be in the Boyd area near the sawmill.

Officials said they hope the owner comes forward soon for the animal and motorists safety.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Brighten the Block initiative in Marion, IL

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:40 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:40:48 GMT
    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)
    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  (Source: KFVS)

    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  

    Volunteers from Ameren Illinois, the City of Marion and the Marion Police Department joined together Wednesday, April 25  to help a local neighborhood become more energy efficient.  

  • Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:00:30 GMT
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

  • First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:46:47 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly