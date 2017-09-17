13-year-old severely injured in crash in McLean County, KY - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

13-year-old severely injured in crash in McLean County, KY

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A 13-year-old on a moped was involved in a crash just outside the community of Calhoun, Kentucky on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The Kentucky State Police responded to the two vehicle collision in the 3300 block of KY 815. 

Troopers determined that the 13-year-old was traveling south bound and attempted to turn left into a driveway on HWY 815 when the collision happened.

A Chevrolet Equinox operated by 41-year-old William Mullen of Utica was traveling north bound on the roadway. According to a witness, the teen attempted to turn into the driveway and into the path of Mullen. Mullen attempted to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful.

Mullen struck the teen with the front passenger side of his vehicle ejecting the teen from the moped. The 13-year-old sustained severe injury.

The teen was transported to a hospital by medical helicopter. Mullen was not injured.

Kentucky State Police troopers were assisted on the scene by McLean County EMS, Fire, and PHI Air Medical.

