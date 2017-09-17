1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Illinois Rte. 154 in Randolph County

A two vehicle crash in Randolph county killed one person on Sunday, Sept. 17.

The crash happened on Illlinois Route 154 at Prairie Road at 1:40 p.m.

According to the Illinois State Police, a 2012 Nissan Altima and a 2012 Honda Crosstour were involved in the crash

The Nissan was driven by 56-year-old Kevin Lee Crites, of Red Bud, Il and the Honda was operated by Martin S. Miller, 32, of Baldwin, Il

Along with Kevin in the Nissan, was Kathryn J. Crites, 61, also of Red Bud, Il.

After an investigation, police said details show that Kevin Crites was north bound on Prairie Road approaching the stop intersection with Illinois Route 154. Miller was east bound the through street of Illinois Route 154.

Kevin Crites failed to stop at the stop sign and entered Illinois Route 154 and Miller's vehicle struck the driver’s side of the Nissan. Then both vehicles exited the northeast corner of the intersection.

Kevin Crites was pronounced dead on the scene by the Randolph County Coroner. Kathryn Crites suffered incapacitating injuries and was transported to a hospital then flown to a regional hospital.

Miller had non-incapacitating injuries and was taken via ambulance to an area hospital.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene due to extensive damage.

Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.

