MSU opens season with “The Praying Mantis”

As theatre season commences at Murray State University, the department of global languages and theatre arts opens with a production of “The Praying Mantis” by Alejandro Sievekingon September 20.

Translated from “La Mantis Religiosa” by Charles Philip Thomas and directed by Daryl W. Phillipy, “The Praying Mantis” is a dark Chilean comedy involving themes of love, familial secrets, madness and horror.

Three sisters compete for the affection of Juan, a young gentleman who sends them down a dark and horrific spiral of love and betrayal.

“The Praying Mantis” runs September 20–23 in the Wilson Hall Black Box Studio on the campus of Murray State.

There is a parental advisory due to some mild sexual content and dark themes; it is suggested for ages 13 to adult.

You can get tickets by going to murraystatetickets.com or by calling the theatre office at 270-809-4421.

