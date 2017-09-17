MSU opens season with “The Praying Mantis” - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

MSU opens season with “The Praying Mantis”

Written by Julie Bollinger, Production Assistant
Connect
As theatre season commences at Murray State University, the department of global languages and theatre arts opens with a production of “The Praying Mantis” by Alejandro Sievekingon September 20. As theatre season commences at Murray State University, the department of global languages and theatre arts opens with a production of “The Praying Mantis” by Alejandro Sievekingon September 20.
MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Theatre season at Murray State University kicks off with a production of “The Praying Mantis” by Alejandro Sievekingon on September 20.

Translated from “La Mantis Religiosa” by Charles Philip Thomas and directed by Daryl W. Phillipy, “The Praying Mantis” is a dark Chilean comedy involving themes of love, familial secrets, madness and horror.

Three sisters compete for the affection of Juan, a young gentleman who sends them down a dark and horrific spiral of love and betrayal. 

“The Praying Mantis” runs September 20–23 in the Wilson Hall Black Box Studio on the campus of Murray State.

There is a parental advisory due to some mild sexual content and dark themes; it is suggested for ages 13 to adult. 

You can get tickets by going to murraystatetickets.com or by calling the theatre office at 270-809-4421.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly