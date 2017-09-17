IL Gov. visits university in China, urges stronger educational partnerships

One of China's oldest and most prestigious universities welcomes Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner during his trip to the country.

Rauner visited Zhejiang University, and met with the University Party Secretary, Zou Xiaodong, and senior officials, toured the state-of-the-art campus and addressed the university’s international joint institution students.

These students are enrolled in a program a that is collaboration between Zhejiang University and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

“There are great opportunities on the horizon for the Illinois-China relationship,” said Gov. Rauner. “One that is based on a mutual win-win partnership. An example is our recent partnership between Zhejiang University and the University of Illinois Chicago campus where we will begin to offer Engineering Curriculum based degrees in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Computer Engineering here in China.”

Rauner discussed the possibility of expanding the partnership with more research and development. He finished by offering advice on starting a company.

“Be willing to take a risk, that’s the key to a better life,” Gov. Rauner said. “Persistence is key. You’ll have many setbacks, obstacles and barriers. Never give up.”

The governor added that he will continue to work with the university to help find ways to connect the institutions to lay the foundation for world-class partnerships that bring together government, business and academia.

