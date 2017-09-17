Cape Girardeau holding auditions for haunted house actors

Do you enjoy scaring people? If so, the city of Cape Girardeau has a job for you.



The parks and recreation department is once again holding open casting calls to fill the Haunted Hall of Horrors with terror inducing ghosts, ghouls and goblins.

Auditions are being held at the AC Brase Arena Building on Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Though it's not required, organizers are encouraging people to audition in costume.



Anyone interested in auditioning will need to bring a government issued photo ID.



To learn more about the Haunted Hall of Horrors visit http://www.cityofcapegirardeau.org/hauntedhall

